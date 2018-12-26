CBSN New YorkWatch Now
BUENA, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A south Jersey board of education will hold a special emergency meeting Wednesday.

It comes a week after a referee ordered a high school wrestler to cut his dreadlocks or forfeit the match.

Video shows Andrew Johnson getting his hair chopped minutes before his match lsat week.

The rules prohibit hair of a certain length, but some people believe the request was racially motivated.

Referee Alan Maloney has been pulled from working any more matches.

The Buena Regional Board of Education will meet tonight at 6 p.m. at Buena High School to discuss possible further action.

The New Jersey Division of Civil Rights is also investigating the matter.

Johnson went on to win his match.

