NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A car crashed into a house in the Bronx Thursday morning.

A 62-year-old pedestrian was hit and seriously injured in the incident, which took place on Pelham Parkway at around 8:30 a.m.

Police say the car lost control, smashing right into the front of the two-story home, damaging the porch.

First responders pulled the pedestrian from under the car and rushed her to nearby Jacobi Medical Center.

She’s in serious but stable condition with face and body injuries.

The Department of Buildings is checking if the home is structurally sound.