MANCHESTER, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Christmas cheer seemed to be running low at a mall in Connecticut Wednesday night.

Amid all the gift returns, things got a bit heated at the Buckland Hills Mall.

One shopper posted video of the chaos on YouTube. Police say a fight broke out in front of the mall’s Forever 21 store and spread throughout most of the second floor.

The mall brawl involved upwards of 300 people, most of whom are teenagers.

“The amount of the crowd around it was ridiculous,” one witness said. “I thought the second floor was going to fall down.”

Four teens were arrested, including a 17-year-old who was found with a gun in the waistband of his pants.