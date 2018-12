NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Mariah Carey‘s Christmas classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You” was played 10.8 million times on Spotify on Christmas Eve, breaking the one-day streaming record.

It’s been 24 years since the pop star released the hit song on her “Merry Christmas” album.

The song also currently is currently number 7 on Billboard’s Hot 100 Chart.

In an Instagram post Tuesday, Mariah called the news of her record-breaking feat “an amazing Christmas gift.”