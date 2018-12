NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A fire tore through a church in New Rochelle Thursday morning.

The fire broke out at around 8 a.m. on the second floor of the Zion Baptist Church on Lockwood Avenue.

No one was inside the church at the time of the fire.

Video from the scene shows smoke billowing from the church.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

The blaze forced street closures in the area.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.