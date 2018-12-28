'Astoria Borealis'Con Edison Electrical Explosion In Queens Lights Sky, Social Media Ablaze
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Flying coach out of New York is getting a big upgrade, at least on one airline.

Delta’s new airbus A220 boasts bigger overhead bins, larger windows, and even a bathroom with a window.

The airline says the plane also has a state of the art flight deck, including an app that helps pilots avoid turbulence.

One travel analyst says there’s really only one thing frequent flyers should really care about.

New wider seats on Delta’s A220. (Credit: CBS2)

“The reason passengers should care about the A220 are three magical words: wider coach seats. You don’t hear airlines introducing planes that are actually much more comfortable for us as travelers, especially in coach,” Henry Harteveldt explained.

Delta will fly the planes between New York, Boston, and Dallas. JetBlue said it plans to introduce a similar plane in the future.

