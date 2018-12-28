'Astoria Borealis'Con Edison Electrical Explosion In Queens Lights Sky, Social Media Ablaze
Filed Under:New York Jets, Quincy Enunwa

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets have signed wide receiver Quincy Enunwa to a contract extension, keeping one of their key offensive players who was scheduled to be a free agent.

The team announced the multiyear deal Friday after its final full practice of the regular season.

A person familiar with the contract tells The Associated Press the deal is worth $36 million over four years, including $20 million in guarantees. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team doesn’t announce terms of contracts.

Enunwa will sit out his third straight game Sunday with an ankle injury, but had 38 catches for 449 yards and a touchdown after missing last season with a neck injury. He has 118 receptions for 1,621 yards and five TDs since being drafted in the sixth round in 2014.

