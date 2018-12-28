Comments
If you’re still trying to brainstorm ideas for your New Year’s Eve party, Seri Kertzner of Little Miss Party Planner shared some ideas to make your celebration sparkle.
Among her suggestions:
- Set up a Bubbly Bar with champagne (or prosecco to save money), sparkling water and sparkling juices.
- Set bowls of garnishes for guests to add to their drinks: pomegranate seeds, sliced strawberries, rock candy and cotton candy skewers.
- Serve breakfast for dinner at midnight! Bagels at midnight, anyone?
- Create a resolution post it wall. Set out Post-It notes and pens and ask your guests to write their resolutions and stick it to the wall for all to see.
- Make it festive. Sprinkle your beverage bucket of ice and bottles with metallic confetti
- Host a theme party. Do multiple countdowns with different types of foods and cocktails to match each.