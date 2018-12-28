WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – There was a happy reunion for a Wall Township man Thursday whose dog was stolen in Virginia.

According to Richmond Animal Care and Control, Buddah the yorkie was stolen from his owner John’s car when he was visiting the city a year ago.

RACC picked up the dog as a stray a few days ago and found it had a microchip. After checking it out, RACC was able to track John down. John isn’t able to drive, the RACC said, so two of their volunteers hopped in a car and drove Buddah back to him.

John and Buddah were reunited Thursday.

“In the world of animal welfare it’s easy to slip into a negative frame of mind. So many animals in need, heinous crimes being committed and cruelty investigations tend to cloud our perception from time to time. We all needed a little reminder that this world is full of wonderful people and that love and kindness will always win,” RACC wrote on their Facebook page.

They also shared a photo of the happy reunion, writing “reunited and it feels so good.”