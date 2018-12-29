CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Morning, folks! Yesterday’s rain is long gone and we’re in for a pretty decent weekend overall. If you want mild temps, you’ll have to be up pretty early today. Our high will occur this morning with temps falling through the 40s into the afternoon and evening. Its dry though with partly cloudy skies.

Its gets colder tonight, but actually will be seasonable. Lows will bottom out in the low 30s for NYC and 20s for the suburbs.

By Sunday, highs will be in the upper 30s with a mix of sun & clouds. Our next chance of precipitation unfortunately looks to arrive for New Year’s Eve… it will be mild, so all rain once again.

Enjoy the last weekend of 2018!

