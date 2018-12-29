SADDLE BROOK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – After thousands of people were possibly exposed to several bloodborne diseases, a New Jersey surgery center is being forced to explain how this happened and what’s being done for the patients.

More than 3,700 patients received alarming letters from HealthPlus Surgery Center in Saddle Brook, stating that they needed to get tested after the center possibly exposed them to diseases like hepatitis and HIV.

The surgery center explained that anyone who had a procedure from Jan. 1 to Sept. 7 could have been exposed to one of several infections.

MORE: Surgery Center In NJ Says 3,778 Patients May Have Been Exposed To Bloodborne Infections

The letters came after the New Jersey Department of Health found poor sterilization of medical equipment and injection needles during that time period.

The state closed HealthPlus Surgery Center on Sept. 7 after concluding the staff did not follow proper safety protocols.

Health officials are stressing that the risk of infection was low and so far no illnesses have been reported.

The center re-opened at the end of September after hiring new employees and seeking outside help to sterilize and repair equipment.

HealthPlus is now working to make sure their patients are tested for free.

In New Jersey: Call 1-888-507-0578 Monday through Friday between 9 a.m.-9 p.m. to schedule a test Testing will take place at the Hudson Regional Hospital located at 55 Meadowlands Parkway, Secaucus, New Jersey 07094. Bring the letter you received from the center with you

In New York Testing can be conducted at any LabCorp location. To find a location near you, click here. You can also call 1-888-507-0578 Monday through Friday between 9 a.m.-9 p.m. to schedule a test Bring the letter you received, along with the LabCorp enclosure you received, and a photo ID.



A press conference is scheduled for Saturday to explain how this failure occurred and announce the new steps the center is taking to comply with state safety regulations.