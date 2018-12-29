CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for three men who were caught on camera taking an MTA bus for a joy ride through Brooklyn.

The NYPD released photos of the trio they say stole the bus from a depot in Cypress Hills on Dec. 23.

Three suspects accused of stealing an MTA bus from a Brooklyn depot. (Credit: NYPD)

The suspects managed to sneak into the facility, board the parked vehicle, and drive off. The stolen bus was later found about two miles away on Conduit Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue.

Police have not been able to identify the bus thieves and are hoping the new surveillance videos from the stolen bus’s cameras will provide a break in the case.

Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.

