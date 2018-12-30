NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for the person who scrawled swastikas on an elderly woman’s door in the Midwood section of Brooklyn.

The symbols of hate were directed at a family that had members that survived the holocaust, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported Sunday.

“I don’t do nothing wrong to nobody. Why they come to me?” Miryam Marc wondered aloud.

Marc, 77, was horrified to find two 12-inch red swastikas outside her apartment door while she was observing the Jewish Sabbath on Saturday afternoon.

“This is very, very big. Then I see this I am in a shock, in a shock and I’m like choking. I cannot talk,” Marc said.

Marc said her late husband survived the holocaust, and when she was a young girl her mother took her and her siblings from Europe to Israel to escape persecution.

“We have to stop this. We have to stop. We need to take this very, very hard and to catch him and to punish him,” Marc said.

The NYPD has said there has been an increase in hate crimes in 2018 compared to last year.

“About a 4 percent increase in hate crimes,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said. “The vast majority of the hate crimes that we see in New York City this year is not different then what we’ve seen in prior years. It’s anti-Semitic in nature.”

Marc attends a weekly holocaust survivors group. She said she’s afraid to go Monday.

“Now I am very, very, very depressed and I am scared even in the night. I cannot sleep,” Marc said.

Neighbors told CBS2’s Rozner the building didn’t previously have security cameras. It does now.