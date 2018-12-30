NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New levels of security are being added to Times Square to protect over a million people that police expect to celebrate the New Year’s Eve ball drop Monday night.

“People will be safe on Monday, and they should feel safe too,” NYPD commissioner James O’Neill said.

Officials have announced that thousands of police officers will be on patrol and more than 1,200 surveillance cameras will be rolling as people flood into Times Square to watch the festivities.

It’s a New Year’s Eve tradition spanning more than a century.

Earlier this week, workers finished installing the 12,000-pound ball’s crystal paneling ahead of the big night.

WEB EXTRA – Workers in Times Square put the finishing touches on this year’s celebration:

Past years have seen Times Square protected by officers with long guns, K-9 units, bag searches, and sanitation trucks blocking off access to normally busy New York City streets.

Last year’s celebration was on high alert because of an attempted terror attack just weeks earlier. New York entered 2018 still on edge after a pipe bomb partially detonated at the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

This New Year’s Eve, drones will join traditional aviation units to surveil Times Square from the sky.

“We haven’t done that before, but that’s gonna give us a visual aid and flexibility,” NYPD deputy commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism, John Miller said.

Authorities are preparing for as many as two million people to ring in the new year in Times Square area. Anyone planning to celebrate is being urged to arrive early before the NYPD closes off the area Monday evening.