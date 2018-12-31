BUCHANAN N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A 17-year veteran of the FDNY has been charged in a deadly hit-and-run in Westchester County.

Firefighter Eric Werner is accused of fatally striking a 63-year-old man on Route 9A in Buchanan Saturday.

Investigators say a distinctive piece of car trim found at the scene lead them to Werner. The vehicle was later found inside a trailer in Peekskill.

“We do have reason to believe that there was the possibility of trying to hide the car or tamper with things. That’s still under investigation,” John Hodges of the Westchester County police said.

Werner is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident. The FDNY says he will be suspended without pay as the investigation continues.