CORAM, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A case of undesirable deja vu is ending the year on a sour note for a gated community on Long Island.

For the second time in December, someone has slashed the tires of several cars on Country Club Drive in Coram.

Thirteen cars were vandalized early Sunday morning. Several of the damaged vehicles had two tires slashed and one was left with all four tires ruined.

MORE: Police Probe Spate Of Tire Slashings On Long Island

Less than three weeks ago, there was a similar vandalism spree in the community. Some unfortunate drivers were hit in both slashings.

“I feel like I’m in the twilight zone now,” one person told CBS2’s Tara Jakeway.

“They just puncture in the side because they know that you can’t replace it, you can’t fix it,” another resident explained.

A car with a handicapped placard was also vandalized in Sunday’s incident.

Police in Suffolk County are still looking for suspects in both cases.

