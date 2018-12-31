NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Rockland County man has been arrested after going on a very unusual crime spree through Queens.

Authorities say Richard Mirabile was taken into custody after stealing the toilet flushing fixtures from eight fast food restaurants around the borough.

“The defendant allegedly made a bee-line for the restrooms and exited minutes later with toilet flush fixtures stuffed in a bag. Some restaurants were allegedly hit twice by the plumbing plunderer. The defendant will now face the legal consequences for these alleged acts,” Queens district attorney Richard Brown said Monday.

Mirabile allegedly started pillaging local eateries on Nov. 23, stealing the automatic flushing fixtures on both the men’s toilet and the urinal in a Wendy’s in Ridgewood.

The lavatory larceny spree reportedly continued until Dec. 26 when the 44-year-old struck at a Bean & Bean coffee shop in Flushing and an Arby’s in Fresh Meadows.

Mirabile was caught shortly after those thefts and charged with third-degree burglary, criminal mischief, and petit larceny. He’ll be back in court on Jan, 9.