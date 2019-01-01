LEWISBORO, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police were searching for clues and possible survivors Tuesday after two men were found dead near a capsized boat at a popular fishing spot in Westchester County.

CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas was at the Muscoot Reservoir, where there was still a very active police investigation. Multiple agencies responded.

The bodies were found after a fisherman noticed a boat had capsized just after 7 a.m.

A police helicopter surveyed the reservoir from the air. On the ground, ATVs were used on Old Bedford Road to transport first responders to the scene.

“The heavy rain that we had over the last 24 hours, that’s unknown if that is a determining factor at this point. That is still under investigation,” State Police Capt. David Atkins said.

The victims are also believed to be fishermen. Neighbors told CBS2’s Cline-Thomas the reservoir is a popular area all year.

“It’s not uncommon to have people out there starting at five, six in the morning,” said Steve Rogers, who lives near the reservoir.

The search for more potential victims was expected to continue. The reservoir is large and deep, meaning recovering efforts could take a while.

“We have our investigators on the scene that are going to do interviews to determine if, possibly, we can identify or figure out if these two individuals were by themselves, which would help us,” Atkins said.

Fisherman Ben Tang arrived as he does most days. He said he was alarmed to hear what happened.

“It’s terrible because it’s a nice place to fish. Nobody would think of this,” Tang said.