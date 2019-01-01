RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey woman is lucky to be alive after the car she was driving smashed into a tree, but now her beloved dog is missing after bolting from the scene.

From furry friend to missing pooch, 5-year-old hound terrier mix Akela hasn’t been seen since Sally’s accident on I-95 near DeGraw Avenue early Saturday.

“Apparently a truck ran her off the road,” Sally’s boyfriend, Englewood resident Gabriel Rubin, said. “She ran off straight into a tree. She broke her jaw straight in half and fractured in another place.”

Sally has since had surgery to repair her broken jaw, but it’s her beloved pup she’s most concerned about. Rubin says Akela jumped right out of the car and ran away after the crash.

“She doesn’t care about herself to be honest, she just wants to find her dog,” Rubin said. “Her life is her dog really. It’s her best friend, we saved her from the shelter.”

Akela was last seen about ten hours after the crash in the Ridgefield Park area. Flyers have since gone up in nearby towns like Teaneck and Bogota in hopes that she’s spotted again.

Rubin says the next step is putting up feeding stations and cameras to try and track her down. They do need the public’s help in finding Akela, but warn she may be skittish.

“She’s about 35 pounds, please don’t chase her,” Rubin warns. “She’s very, very shy and probably very scared right now.”

If you see her, Rubin asks you call 201-988-8563.