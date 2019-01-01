NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mike McCarthy, come on down. You’re apparently a contestant for the Jets’ head coach opening.

According to the NFL Network, McCarthy, the most experienced candidate available, is expected to sit down with Jets CEO Woody Johnson, general manager Mike Maccagnan and VP of player personnel Brian Heimerdinger sometime soon.

McCarthy, 55, was fired following the Packers’ 4-7-1 start to the 2018 season, but his overall résumé is exactly that of the type of coach the Jets should be looking for. McCarthy went 125-77-2 during the regular season, won six division titles, made the playoffs nine times and won one Super Bowl during his 13-year run in Green Bay.

He’s also known for his offensive background, having worked with quarterbacks Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers. The Jets are looking for someone to help take young quarterback Sam Darnold’s development to the next level.

McCarthy has reportedly drawn interest from several teams.

Mike McCarthy declined the #Cardinals' advances recently, but that wasn't a sign he has decided to take a year off. Just looking for the right opportunity. Sam Darnold's presence is one big reason the #Jets job could be intriguing. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 1, 2019

MORE: “Black Monday” Ax Falls, Now 8 NFL Head Coach Openings

The Jets fired Todd Bowles on Sunday, not long after a 38-3 loss to the New England Patriots in Foxborough to end the regular season. They have won just 14 games over the last three seasons and have not made the playoffs since the 2010 season.

The coach that does take over will inherit Darnold, the No. 3 pick in the 2019 draft and more than $100 million in salary cap space.

MORE: Jets Request Interviews With Chiefs’ Bieniemy, Bucs’ Monken

Johnson told reporters on Monday he’s leaving his options open. He said it’s not imperative Bowles’ replacement have head coaching experience, but admitted it would be nice. On the other hand, Johnson also said he’d “absolutely” consider hiring a college coach.

In addition to the eventual meeting with McCarthy, the Jets have also asked permission to interview Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Todd Monken and Dallas Cowboys passing game coordinator/defensive backs coach Kris Richard.

The Jets reportedly also requested an interview with Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell, but were turned down.