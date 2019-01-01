NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Police are looking for a group of suspects after a stabbing in a downtown Manhattan subway station.

It happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday at the Delancey Street station on the F line.

MORE: Woman’s Spine Fractured In Apparent Hate Crime Attack On Queens Subway

Police say a man was stabbed in the back and is expected to survive his injuries.

The suspects were described to police as a group of about 10 men. They ran off.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)