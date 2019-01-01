NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York’s new attorney general made her first public remarks on Ellis Island Tuesday night, marking a historic moment in the state’s political history.

Letitia James took the oath of office in Albany shortly before midnight on Monday. The Democrat is the first black woman to hold statewide office.

She’s also New York’s first African-American attorney general and the first woman elected to the position. James served as New York City’s public advocate for five years.

“We see corruption eating away at the bedrock of our society and too often we feel powerless to respond, but today my friends we take that power back,” James said in Tuesday’s address.

The new attorney general was invited to speak shortly before Gov. Cuomo’s inaugural speech from the iconic island.