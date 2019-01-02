By Mark McIntyre

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

BRR! It’s a much colder morning across the area compared to 24 hours ago. Temps are in the 20s to around 30 with wind chills in the teens for some. Expect bright skies through the day with temps only topping off in the upper 30s – precisely where they should be.

A few clouds move in this evening ahead of a weak disturbance that’ll roll through overnight. For the most part it’ll just be cloudy & cold but there is a 20 percent chance for a light wintry mix – best bet north and west of the City. Elsewhere expect a few raindrops but that’s about it.

Thursday will feature clearing skies and temps in the mid 40s as high pressure takes control through Friday afternoon. Our next chance for rain will be late Friday night into Saturday.