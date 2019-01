FAIR LAWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A police chase ended with a crash Tuesday night in New Jersey.

Fair Lawn police were responding to reports of a masked intruder on Garwood Road when detectives said they spotted a car around the corner and ordered a man inside to get out.

Police said the driver sped off, setting off a pursuit.

The car eventually struck a tree in neighboring Glen Rock.

The driver, identified as 42-year-old Corey Degroat, was taken to the hospital with head and chest pain.