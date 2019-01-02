NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio on Wednesday defended his plans for half-price MetroCards for low-income New Yorkers.

Last summer the mayor announced they could apply for the discounted rate starting January 1st.

With the start of the new year, the new system has not yet been unveiled and some City Council members have questioned the delay.

“We are already late and this program should be in place yesterday,” Chair of the Council Transportation Committee Ydanis Rodriguez (D-10th) said.

De Blasio said in a few days, commuters will get details on how to apply.

“This is absolutely consistent with the plan that we came to with the council,” the mayor said on Wednesday. “This is a brand new way of addressing income inequality, a brand new way of empowering low-income New Yorkers.”

Inwood resident Linda Andrews says she has little faith.

“If you’re going to do something, do it,” she said. “Follow through with it and if you’re not able to do it on time, give an explanation to people and let them know what’s going on.”

The half-price MetroCards will cost the city $106 million this fiscal year.