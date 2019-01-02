STAMFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — The world of professional wrestling has lost a legend.
World Wrestling Entertainment tweeted Wednesday morning that “Mean” Gene Okerlund, “the most recognizable interviewer in sports-entertainment history,” has died age 76.
Okerlund’s career began in the American Wrestling Association, where he interviewed the likes of Jesse “The Body” Ventura, “Macho Man” Randy Savage and Hulk Hogan.
Okerlund joined the WWE in 1984 and later provided ringside commentary. He was well known for his pre- and post-match interviews and analysis with various wrestling superstars, and ultimately was inducted to the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006.
Professional wrestlers took to Twitter to offer their condolences.
“Stone Cold” Steve Austin mourned Okerlund as “simply the best. Total professional with quick wit, sarcasm, humor and that golden voice.”
WWE superstar and executive Triple H wrote Okerlund was “beloved by all who got to work with him.”