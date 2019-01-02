STAMFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — The world of professional wrestling has lost a legend.

WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Gene Okerlund, the most recognizable interviewer in sports-entertainment history, has passed away at age 76. https://t.co/DyPiEiVLoV — WWE (@WWE) January 2, 2019

World Wrestling Entertainment tweeted Wednesday morning that “Mean” Gene Okerlund, “the most recognizable interviewer in sports-entertainment history,” has died age 76.

Okerlund’s career began in the American Wrestling Association, where he interviewed the likes of Jesse “The Body” Ventura, “Macho Man” Randy Savage and Hulk Hogan.

Okerlund joined the WWE in 1984 and later provided ringside commentary. He was well known for his pre- and post-match interviews and analysis with various wrestling superstars, and ultimately was inducted to the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006.

WWE universe has lost one of its greatest announcers and truly one of the nicest guys you’d ever know. “Mean” Gene Okerlund, RIP my friend pic.twitter.com/u3bS6pePmY — Ted DiBiase (@MDMTedDiBiase) January 2, 2019

Professional wrestlers took to Twitter to offer their condolences.

Mean Gene I love you my brother HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) January 2, 2019

Just heard Mean Gene Okerlund has passed away. As an interviewer, pitch man, announcer, or host, he was untouchable. Simply the best. Total professional with quick wit, sarcasm, humor, and that golden voice.

Condolences to his friends and family. — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) January 2, 2019

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin mourned Okerlund as “simply the best. Total professional with quick wit, sarcasm, humor and that golden voice.”

A voice and sound track to an entire era of our industry. He was the star of some of @WWE’s most memorable segments. “Mean Gene” was beloved by all who got to work with him. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time. https://t.co/9ddj6372eE — Triple H (@TripleH) January 2, 2019

WWE superstar and executive Triple H wrote Okerlund was “beloved by all who got to work with him.”