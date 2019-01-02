MANHASSET, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — There’s a new law in North Hempstead and it is restricting certain types of road work.

Officials are saying that the change will prevent utility companies from damaging newly paved roads, CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported Wednesday.

“We will not give permits to any of the utilities if we have in fact just repaved the roads,” North Hempstead Supervisor Judi Bosworth said. “So, if we have resurfaced the road within three years, they are not getting a permit. If we have actually reconstructed the road in the last five years, they are not getting a permit. So I think that will be an incentive to make sure that they take our plans a little more seriously.”

The goal is to save taxpayers from having to fund more road repairs. The town has been accused of being incompetent, yet it says it is a function of miscommunication. North Hempstead recently repaved a number of roads and laid out its plans to utilities, but in some cases, mere weeks later, the utility came in to install underground pipes. As a result, homeowners were again stuck for days, unable to use their streets, and footing the bill.

It has happened across Long Island.

“The town just seems to have a complete lack of accountability,” one man said.

“Terrible thing, in a time when we’re all supposed to be fiscally responsible, that they lay $100,000 worth of pavement, only to rip it up several weeks later,” a woman added.

National Grid, PSEG and water companies are pledging to cooperate with the new law, saying in the future they hope roads will have to be reopened only in cases of emergencies.