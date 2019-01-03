CBSN New YorkWatch Now
A woman walks across the Brooklyn Bridge in New York on October 9, 2015. AFP PHOTO/JEWEL SAMAD (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Should tourists be taxed for walking across the Brooklyn Bridge?

One man thinks so. 

Julian Rosow grew up in Manhattan before moving to Brooklyn.

He says in the last few years, as Brooklyn has become more popular, foot traffic on the bridge has drastically increased.

Rosow says this makes it harder for runners, like himself, and others to pass, negatively affecting their quality of life.

He would like the city to start taxing tourists who cross the bridge by foot.

Do you agree? Let us know by taking our poll above.

