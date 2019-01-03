NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Three people were hurt when a car slammed into a storefront early Thursday morning in Queens.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. on Liberty Avenue near 122nd Street in South Ozone Park.

Authorities said the 25-year-old woman behind the wheel is in critical condition. Her passengers, a 41-year-old man and 22-year-old woman, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Witness Dino Chooweenam told CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge he was working across the street when he heard a loud noise and went outside.

“They were screaming they were stuck. So we tried to get them out, but we couldn’t. So I was like, let’s not trouble them or cause any more injuries,” he said. “We called the cops, they came, took care of everything else.”

Firefighters were able to free the victims from the wreck. They were all taken to Jamaica Hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.