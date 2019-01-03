CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Two suspects arrested for an alleged drug deal on Long Island are expected in court today.

Suffolk County police say 33-year-old Anthony Corria and 34-year-old Steve Jameau were in a 2007 white Mercedes on north Howell Avenue in Centereach, N.Y., on Wednesday afternoon when two officers witnessed a drug deal go down.

According to police, the officers tried to make a traffic stop at Middle Country Road in Lake Grove but Corria drove away, then struck the pursuing police vehicle at the intersection of Ginger Court and Whispering Pines Court in Centereach.

Both suspects then fled on foot and were caught shortly after.

There were no reported injuries.