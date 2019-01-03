NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer is calling on Mayor Bill de Blasio to detail his plan to implement the Fair Fares program.

It was supposed to start on New Year’s Day, providing half-price MetroCards to low-income New Yorkers.

“This program was supposed to begin on Jan. 1 – it was supposed to be the moment people could sign up, get on the train, save some money, contribute to the economy and make a difference for their families,” Stringer told reporters Thursday morning. “We’ve asked for many days when is it coming. We have no answers, we have no transparency. They’re holding public money and they have not yet rolled out this program.”

Each time de Blasio was asked Wednesday, he could not give a definitive timeline other than “a few days.” Now, other city leaders are calling him out for the delay.

“We are late already, and this program should be in place,” said Ydanis Rodriguez, chair of the City Council’s transportation committee.

The program was announced six months ago in June. The mayor and City Council Speaker Corey Johnson shook on the plan, and $106 million were set aside in the city’s budget to provide discounts on weekly and monthly cards.

During a press availability Wednesday, reporters asked de Blasio for specifics, but he couldn’t give any.

“Everything I said, I meant. And everything I said, we followed through on,” he said. “I think New Yorkers understand that if you have an ideal goal and it takes a few extra days, the good part is people are going to benefit starting right away.”

Some riders said they’re hopeful the program will kick off soon.

“I’m going to give them the benefit of the doubt, so I hope it’s going to go through sometime this year,” Ramon Maldonado, of Inwood, said.

Others said they’d appreciate straight answers.

“If you’re going to do something, then do it and follow through with it. And if you’re not able to do it on time, then give an explanation to people and let people know what’s going on,” said Linda Andrews, also of Inwood.

In a statement, Johnson said he’s committed to making the program work, but did not give any specifics about when it will be up and running.