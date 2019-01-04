CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Sunshine will mix with high clouds through this afternoon and it will be a little breezy out there. Outside of that, expect above normal temps around the area with highs in the upper 40s.

Evening clouds will give way to rain overnight. It may be heavy at times, too, but the risk of flooding remains considerably low.

Tomorrow will feature periods of rain and breezy conditions. And our temperatures will struggle a bit, so don’t expect to climb beyond the mid 40s or so.

As for Sunday, the sun will be back, but it will be a bit blustery. Highs that day will remain above normal in the mid 40s.

