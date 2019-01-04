CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Staten Island woman says her precious dog was stolen right from her front steps on Thursday.

The seven-year-old Yorkie named Nugget accidentally slipped through the cracked front door of the home in the Dongan Hills section.

The pup waited patiently to be let back inside, but surveillance video shows a woman walk right up and swipe him.

Now, the family is begging for their pet to be returned.

“No questions asked, just drop him off. I just want him back. That’s all I’m asking at this point,” owner Dana Rivera said.

Rivera says on the very same day her dog was taken, she had helped reunite another lost dog with its owner.

