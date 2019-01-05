By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It’s been a cool & soggy Saturday for much of the area, and some spots over eastern Long Island even had some thunderstorms! Expect the shower activity to wind down this evening with skies gradually clearing overnight. It’ll be cold with temps in the 20s & 30s along with a chilly breeze.

Tomorrow will be a much brighter day with similar temps, but gusty northwest winds up to 35 mph will make it feel colder despite the sunshine. Make sure you have an extra layer to go along with the sunglasses.

Monday will be even colder to start off the work week as temps only top off in the mid 30s…and then we’ll have to watch for our next chance of wet weather – which could be wintry well north and west. Stay tuned!