By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Morning!

Happy Weekend, and Happy Saturday everyone! You will need the umbrella all day today.

It will not be a total washout from start to finish, but the chance of rain is possible at any point.

The heaviest rain arrives early this morning, with another steadier batch coming through this afternoon.

The secondary low gets out of here very quickly. We can expect clearing on the east end as early as 8pm.

Sunday is much brighter, with a little breeze kicking back in. Temps are mild however in the mid 40s.

Monday night another system approaches bring mostly rain (again) to the area.

Have safe & happy weekend everyone.

– G

