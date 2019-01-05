CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Brooklyn, Local TV, Manhattan, New York, NYPD, Sex Assault

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Brooklyn lawyer is behind bars Saturday morning after being accused in a series of sexual assaults.

Police say he inappropriately touched women as they entered their apartment buildings. Authorities say they tracked the suspect down as a result of extensive police work, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported

sexassaults Attorney Accused In Series Of Sex Assaults

(credit: NYPD/LinkedIn)

At the time of the incidents all police had were surveillance videos and the testimony of the victims.

Each video showed the suspect wearing a Yankee hat.

Authorities say he’s 35-year-old attorney Rashaun Kelley.

suspect3 Attorney Accused In Series Of Sex Assaults

Surveillance image of a suspect who police said is wanted for a string of sex assaults in Manhattan. (credit: NYPD)

He’s being charged in three similar incidents dating back to 2014 and 2015. The most recent incident was Jan. 14, 2015. In that assault, authorities say the suspect grabbed a 31-year-old woman’s waist from behind as she opened the door of her Lower East Side apartment building.

The suspect pulled the woman’s pants down but ran away when she yelled.

Kelley faces sex abuse, burglary and attempted rape charges. He’s set for arraignment Saturday.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s