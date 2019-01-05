LONG BEACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A woman was killed and a man seriously injured after being hit by a car in Long Beach early Saturday morning.

The woman, 57, was walking with a 60-year-old man across East Park Avenue at around 12:30 a.m. when a car hit them.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was rushed to the hospital with a broken spine, multiple fractures and other injuries in critical but stable condition.

The driver of the vehicle that hit them is a 22-year-old man. His vehicle was impounded.

No charges have been announced so far.