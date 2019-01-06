CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather Stories

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

As expected it was a brighter and blustery day, but some folks did see some sprinkles and even flurries! Skies will clear out in earnest tonight as another cold front works through, and this front will really knocks our temps down – lows overnight will be in the teens and low 20s, feeling even colder. Bundle up!

nu tu skycast 3d tonight 2 1/6 CBS2 Evening Weather Forecast

Tomorrow will be a transitional day in terms of sky cover, with a bright start giving way to afternoon clouds ahead of a weak disturbance approaching the area. Temps will be much colder, with highs only reaching the low & mid 30s – our first below normal day in some time! After midnight, a light wintry mix is expected to move into the area, especially north & west of the City.

nu tu surface 1/6 CBS2 Evening Weather Forecast

Tuesday starts off damp with showers in NYC and perhaps a light mix in the ‘burbs, but things end pretty quickly and we’ll get some sunny breaks in the afternoon. It’ll be back to mild with temps in the upper 40s Tuesday afternoon.

