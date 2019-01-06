NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Big Apple Circus is back with clowns, jugglers, contortionists and more through Jan. 27 at Lincoln Center.

Mark Gindick – a clown veteran of Cirque du Soleil, Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus – and Adam Kuchler joined CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez and Cindy Hsu to talk about their act and the big show.

The circus, now marking its 41st year, started with a pair of street jugglers in New York City before getting founded as a local institution.

For tickets and more information, see the Big Apple Circus site and TicketMaster.