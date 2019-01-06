NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for man after more than $2,000 worth of camera equipment was stolen out of van in Brooklyn last month.

Investigators say a surveillance video shows a man removing several boxes camera equipment from a commercial van’s read doors on Dec. 13, around 2:45 p.m. at 484 Kings Highway.

The suspect, described as a man between 35- to 45-year-old, then left the scene in a blue Honda Pilot SUV, southbound on McDonald Avenue.

The boxes of camera equipment were valued at $2,200.

Anyone with information in regard to this burglary is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.