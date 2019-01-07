CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines

It’s a mainly grey story this afternoon as clouds stream in ahead of our next system. Between the light north/northeast wind and limited sunshine, we’ll only top out around the freezing mark — brrr!

The night will start off cloudy with perhaps a passing snow shower, but mainly to the north and west. Then, overnight, expect some rain and snow to fill in with the snow staying primarily north and west.

Your Tuesday will start off with some rain, and even some snow N&W, but it looks like the precipitation should come to an end by late morning. We’ll be slow to clear, too, so expect mostly cloudy skies with milder temps in the upper 40s.

As for Wednesday, it will be a gusty day with some breaks of sunshine. Temps will remain above normal with highs in the low to mid 40s.

