NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Tech and gadget lovers, this is your week.

The Consumer Electronics Show is getting set to kick off in Las Vegas. CBSN New York’s Karin Caifa has a sneak preview of what to expect.

Get ready for the wild, but also the more mild, like smart home devices, health tech, and pushing your smartphone further.

“You can also use any object, like I said, so I can use a paint brush to draw,” said Mark Rosenberg, senior marketing manager for Sensel.

MORE: Apple Unveils New Features To Curb Addiction To Smartphones

A common thread through the sprawling maze of exhibitions at the CES in Vegas is 5G, the next generation of faster wireless.

“5G is really the next innovation in wireless technology, and it’s going to affect everything from smartphones to self-driving autonomous cars,” said Jim Wilcox, senior electronics editor at Consumer Reports. “So it has implications in a lot of different areas. It’s not just another cell network.”

MORE: 5G Wireless Service Is Coming, And So Are Health Concerns Over The Towers That Support It

It is expected to have high speed and low latency and it is aimed at powering more than just smartphones — like those self-driving cars.

Autos have become a big part of CES, with the major automakers and others showcasing what’s cutting-edge.

There is never a shortage of televisions at CES and this year should be no exception. Expect eye-popping screen sizes and ever-dazzling resolution.

This year, there will be a lot of talk about 8K, even though it’ll be awhile before price points and content make it feasible for living rooms.

That may be the case with a lot of tech on the floor.

“So typically, what it is is a showcase for new technologies, so it gives you a sort of a road map into the future as the things you’re going to expect to see in a couple of years,” Wilcox said. “But very rarely are the newest and greatest things something that is to be commercialized this year.”