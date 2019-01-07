NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 71-year-old man is dead and two other people are injured following a high-rise fire Monday in Manhattan.

The flames broke out around 10:15 a.m. on West 87th Street near Amsterdam Avenue on the Upper West Side.

Officials said the fire started on the third floor of a nine-story building.

One person was seriously hurt, while the other suffered only minor injuries. Their names have not yet been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Check back with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.