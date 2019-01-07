TOWN OF HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police on Long Island are trying to track down a missing 91-year-old man with dementia.

Joseph Larocca was last seen around 8 p.m. Sunday on Sheldon Place in Oceanside.

He was driving a 2006 red Ford Taurus with New York registration DUW-4649.

Nassau County police said Larocca may have traveled to the Bronx.

He’s described as a white man, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 150 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Nassau County detectives bureau at 516-573-7347 or call 911.