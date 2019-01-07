CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Hempstead, Local TV, Long Island, Nassau County, Oceanside

TOWN OF HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police on Long Island are trying to track down a missing 91-year-old man with dementia.

Joseph Larocca was last seen around 8 p.m. Sunday on Sheldon Place in Oceanside.

joseph larocca ncpd 91 Year Old Man With Dementia Missing On Long Island

Joseph Larocca was last seen around 8 p.m. Sunday on Sheldon Place in Oceanside. (Credit: Nassau County Police Department)

He was driving a 2006 red Ford Taurus with New York registration DUW-4649.

Nassau County police said Larocca may have traveled to the Bronx.

He’s described as a white man, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 150 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Nassau County detectives bureau at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s