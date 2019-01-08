CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, Giorgio Panetta

By Giorgio Panetta

Morning!

Some light snow and rain will slow your morning commute some as a weak front passes. This is the first part of a larger low pressure system bringing rain and some formidable snowfall to the Great Lakes region.

jl snowfall forecast 1/8 CBS2 Tuesday Morning Weather Headlines

We can expect a trace to possibly 2 inches (in the Catskills) at best. It’s just moisture starved and running into a large area of dry air. The day is mild with temps pushing 50° just south of NYC.

alerts winter 1/8 CBS2 Tuesday Morning Weather Headlines

The secondary part of the front passes overnight Tuesday into Wednesday accompanied with gusty winds and some leftover rain. Cold air returns to finish the week, and we’re eyeing a storm possible for Sunday.

