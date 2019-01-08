By Giorgio Panetta

Morning!

Some light snow and rain will slow your morning commute some as a weak front passes. This is the first part of a larger low pressure system bringing rain and some formidable snowfall to the Great Lakes region.

We can expect a trace to possibly 2 inches (in the Catskills) at best. It’s just moisture starved and running into a large area of dry air. The day is mild with temps pushing 50° just south of NYC.

The secondary part of the front passes overnight Tuesday into Wednesday accompanied with gusty winds and some leftover rain. Cold air returns to finish the week, and we’re eyeing a storm possible for Sunday.