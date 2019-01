NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who left a woman lying dead in the street early Tuesday morning in the Bronx.

It happened around 6:45 a.m. near Willis Avenue and East 138th Street in the Mott Haven section.

Police said they are searching for a silver vehicle.

The woman’s name has not yet been released.

