GARFIELD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police say a teen tried to steal a car and was shot by its owner in Passaic County.

Police identified the car the teen allegedly attempted to steal Tuesday at around 3:30 a.m. on Farnham Avenue in Garfield.

That 19-year-old was found at a nearby McDonald’s with a gunshot wound to the stomach, CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported.

“I asked him, ‘What happened?’ He said, ‘Just call the cops,'” a witness said. “Another 10 seconds later he started bleeding and there was like blood soaked on his white shirt and everything.”

Neighbor Frank Ranieri said he heard the shots.

“Just ‘bang, bang.’ … Yeah two,” Ranieri said.

He then noticed his car on Tuesday morning.

“My car actually got hit with one of the bullets,” Ranieri said.

Other neighbors said they heard shots, but didn’t know the homeowner where the incident happened. CBS2 was told it’s a block where people keep to themselves.

“I live here 38 years almost. Nothing happened never. Very nice, quiet street,” resident Maria Lio said.

Investigators were still on the scene more than 13 hours after the incident.

CBS2 has learned the 19-year-old who was shot is at Hacksensack Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office said one person was taken into custody at the scene, but wouldn’t say if it was the car owner.