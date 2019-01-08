CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Keyport, Local TV, Meg Baker, Monmouth County, New Jersey

KEYPORT, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police in New Jersey were investigating a serious crash involving pedestrians Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators say it happened near Main Street in Keyport around 3:30 p.m.

A witness told CBS2 he heard a loud noise, went outside, and saw three people hurt. He believed two of them were young children.

Police remained on scene hours afterward, probing tire marks on the grass and a vehicle smashed into a telephone pole.

It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the crash, or how many people were injured.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s