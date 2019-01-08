SCHOOL CLOSINGSSchools Post Delayed Openings; See If Yours Is On The List
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, New York, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The New York City medical examiner’s office is looking into the death of a toddler in Queens.

Police said they received a 911 call shortly before 7 p.m. Monday from a building on Sutphin Boulevard near Rockaway Boulevard.

First responders found a 22-month-old boy unconscious and unresponsive. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police initially said there were no obvious signs of trauma, but later confirmed there was evidence of bruising on his body.

The medical examiner’s office is working to determine the cause of death.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s