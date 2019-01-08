NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The New York City medical examiner’s office is looking into the death of a toddler in Queens.

Police said they received a 911 call shortly before 7 p.m. Monday from a building on Sutphin Boulevard near Rockaway Boulevard.

First responders found a 22-month-old boy unconscious and unresponsive. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police initially said there were no obvious signs of trauma, but later confirmed there was evidence of bruising on his body.

The medical examiner’s office is working to determine the cause of death.