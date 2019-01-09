NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are trying to track down two young men caught on camera attacking an 11-year-old girl last month in Brooklyn.

It happened around 8 p.m. on Dec. 18 near Nostrand Avenue and Avenue Y in Sheepshead Bay.

Police said the suspects threw a backpack and plastic water bottle at the victim, sprayed water in her face and punched her multiple times in the head.

The girl’s friend was nearby and recorded a video of the incident. The video was later shared on Snapchat.

Investigators said the victim, who suffered minor injuries, did not report the attack to police, but her mother saw the video and notified detectives.

Police described the first suspect as a Hispanic male, last seen wearing a gray hooded sweater, blue jeans and gray sneakers. The second was described as a black male, last seen wearing a burgundy sweater and dark colored pants.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.